While Rihanna is slaying at Crop Over festival per usual, and proving that God must be real because he gave us this specimen of pure divinity, a figure on the other end of that spectrum has revealed even more proof of her utter perfection. In a new interview with GQ Style, the producer who, as one half of Major Lazer regularly synthesizes Caribbean sounds into their lowest common denominator, tells the tale of his thirst to get Rihanna on a track. In case you couldn’t predict this already, it did not go well.

From the interview: