Rihanna Hit Back At Her Body-Shamers With One Of The Greatest Meme Subs In The History Of The Internet

06.06.17 18 hours ago 6 Comments

Trolls come in all forms and are only too willing to attack any viable target they can find. The most recent, head scratching victim of the Internet troll army is Rihanna, who has lately been the victim of some absurd body-shaming . The blog Barstool Sports has been the greatest irritant, posting gross observations about the singer’s current size. A recent article they ran about her has been pulled, but Revelist noted some of the more offensive quotes from writer Chris Sprags like, “It’s time to worry if you’re not a guy who fancies himself a chubby chaser,” he wrote.

Barstool eventually issued an apology but it was more of a non-apology than an actual act of contrition. “Lots of feminists not happy about it. To be honest I don’t think the blog was as bad as many are making it out to be,” the editor in chief wrote. Spags was subsequently suspended, which he isn’t happy about either.

But again, leave it to Rihanna to put the whole thing to bed with one subliminal meme that is right up there with some of her best social media work to date. Thanks in small part to the certain transformation of an Atlanta legend in Gucci Mane.

😢

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Now, no one is alleging that Rihanna looks like Gucci before prison. Or are they insinuating that there’s a clone out there to explain the sudden changes. However, if there’s any one person that is going to tidy up something ridiculous as this? It’s Rihanna. Now we need her back for the NBA Finals to get interesting again.

