The Internet Loved Rihanna’s Hilarious ‘So I Made It To Harvard’ Moment During Her Humanitarian Speech

#Rihanna
02.28.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Earlier this month Harvard announced that they’d chosen none other than Rihanna as their Humanitarian of the Year. Most notably, Rihanna had an oncology and nuclear medicine center built at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados — a pretty large gesture when it comes to giving back to your community.

Along with this, the singer also started a scholarship program for Caribbean students who want to attend US colleges. The prestigious university wanted to recognize her for this work, and today was the ceremony honoring her for this accomplishment. You can watch the hour-long ceremony, which was livestreaming earlier today, above in full.

Of course, some people who would stereotype Rihanna by her flask drinking at the Grammys ways, this isn’t what they’d expect from Ri Ri. In her speech, she poked fun at this a bit by highlighting the fact that she’d made it all the way to such a prestigious platform, and giving her hair a little flip.

Obviously, the internet couldn’t get enough of her attitude, and people were celebrating the moment right and left. You already know the good stuff is in the Twitter reactions, which just keep coming. How could anyone resist with that hair flip? Solid gold, all of them.

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSHARVARDRihanna

Around The Web

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

02.28.17 6 hours ago 3 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP