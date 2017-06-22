Harvard Livestream

Grammy award winning singer. Humanitarian. Actress. Global icon. President of the LeBron James fan club. The list of roles that Rihanna has adopted ever since she hit the spotlight over a decade ago is truly impressive. Now you can add relationship expert to the resume.

It’s normal for fans to turn to artists when they’re feeling low to try and gain some solace, but usually that’s accomplished by listening to their music. Throw on some Elliott Smith or listen to “Dance with the Devil” by Immortal Technique on repeat. It’s rarer to actually hit up an artist for real advice to get through the pain, but that’s exactly what Twitter user @WaladShami did.

Having just had their heartbroken, they dropped a note into Rihanna’s DM’s asking, “Hey Robs…how did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling. Incredibly Rihanna responded with some pretty sage wisdom. “Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself,” she wrote. “Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!!”

So next time you’re looking for a quick pick me, reach out to one of the biggest pop stars in the world. You never know what might happen.