Getty Image

See that picture, it’s just a random candid shot of two of the most universally beautiful humans on this planet, Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o. They were just minding their business at Paris Fashion Week back in March 2014, being gorgeously chic and talking about whatever it is universally beautiful humans talk about while watching the Miu Miu show. Maybe they liked some of the clothes, or had plans for world domination, or there was a platter of churros off in the distance and they were craving some. Who the hell knows? The point is the picture is fairly amazing — especially when you add the fact that they were seated between Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Olsen — and apparently the internet finally found out about it and they were in awe.

First, one Twitter user tweeted the picture simply amazed by the admittedly incredible outfits.

A picture for the history books pic.twitter.com/OgxAGZMn4Z — ash (@blaquepink) April 18, 2017

Then, the fan fiction began and yeah, this is a pretty amazing idea.