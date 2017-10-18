Even Rihanna Is Super Excited About The Beginning Of The NBA Season

10.18.17

Sports and music intersect in all kinds of amusing ways. NBA point guard Damian Lillard has a rap career. Cardi B shouted out Colin Kaepernick and Jay-Z gave his protest a tremendous boost on one of the biggest entertainment platforms on television. Even Beyonce was rumored to be considering ownership of the Houston Rockets earlier this year.

But one of our favorite crossovers is the recording artist superfan. Case in point, Bajan pop music superstar Rihanna, whose NBA courtside exploits have become legend among other NBA superfans, players, and coaches. She seems to be pretty big on the Cleveland Cavaliers, cheering for them in their loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 playoffs.

Now that the NBA season is back, like any other fan, Rihanna appears to be super excited about it. She posted a video featuring NBA stars’ photos photoshopped onto a viral video group of exuberant street dancers to her Instagram, with the caption “it’s that time…” and a crying laughing emoji. The video features the heads of stars like Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, James Harden, and Kevin Durant imposed over the dancing bodies of the ecstatic young dancers, complete with changing facial expressions.

It’s one of those classic, “Stars: They’re just like us!” moments that make celebrities seem like larger-than-life public figures and more like run-of-the-mill, relatable, everyday people, and it’s endearing to see a star that NBA players themselves might stan out over being just as excited as the rest of us that NBA action is back in our lives.

