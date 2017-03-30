Getty Image

Tis the season to honor Rihanna. The Parsons School of Design in New York City has selected the global pop star as one of three honorees at its 69th annual benefit. Alongside Neiman Marcus and Eileen Fisher, Rihanna will be recognized for her contributions to and support of the school’s fashion initiatives. The entertainer expressed her gratitude in a statement released to The Cut.

“It’s such a thrill to know that a design school as prestigious as Parsons School of Design would present me with this honor,” Rihanna said. “I consistently find creative and exciting designs coming from Parsons alumni, so I feel a deep connection to the school. But I am especially grateful that Parsons would recognize me for the work I’ve done in regards to philanthropy.”

The event is set to take place on May 22 at Pier 60. In addition to honoring members of the greater design community, the ceremony will also be a platform for student performances and presentations of student fashion collections, as a way to showcase the next generation of creative talent.

Rihanna’s efforts to support art, culture and humanity have been recognized before. Earlier this year, she was presented with the Humanitarian of the Year award from Harvard University.