the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

On Friday evening President Trump issued a divisive immigration ban on seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Lebanon, Sudan, and Yemen. The ban has already faced a legal stay from a New York judge following sweeping, nationwide protests against the discriminatory order. The judiciary branch remains a means of checking executive power when it is found to be unconstitutional, which certainly seems to be the case here.

Amid widespread horror and disgust against an immigration limitation that discriminates on the basis of religious beliefs — and in doing so goes against the one of the core foundation principles America itself was founded on — one immigrant has been particularly vocal: Rihanna.

Yesterday she posted a very passionate tweet condemning the President’s ban, and certainly, she is in a unique position to speak out against it as one of the biggest pop stars in this country who also happens to be a visitor from her native Barbados.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

“Disgusted!” she wrote on Twitter. “The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

Whatever the case may be with Rihanna’s immigration status — something the ever-undiplomatic Azealia Banks decided to call into question while simultaneously and messily defending and supporting US foreign military intervention — her Instagram post from today, up top, is a succinct, subtle response to anyone who is questioning her legal status.

In case that wasn’t clear enough, she posted one more photo commenting on the ban to her Instagram:

“The face you make when you screaming in an empty room”

the face you make when you screaming in an empty room A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:36am PST

If that pictures doesn’t say it all, then perhaps John Legend’s comments on the ban do: We have to be better than this.