Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna appear to be very close to being besties. The superstar duo, of course, collaborated on the hit “Loyalty” this year from Kenrick’s Damn, but that’s far from their first time linking up. They headlined the Global Citizen Festival last year, and Kenny even showed up to Riri’s Diamond Ball this year to support her charitable endeavors. Add all that to the Grammy nomination the duo received for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Loyalty” and you’ve got music’s coolest and most talented BFFs.

Now, Rihanna is returning that Diamond Ball favor by attending a charity event that Kendrick has ties to, the 4th annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive. Not only did TDE president Top Dawg announce that Rihanna will be making the trip to the notorious Nickerson Gardens for the event, but she’s performing as well. Top Dawg made the announcement with a video on his Twitter account, along with the news that West Coast legend E-40 would be performing as well.

Admission for the show was free with an unwrapped gift, and as the video notes TDE was accepting “any and all donations.” Check out some pictures and footage of Rihanna’s appearance at the TDE Christmas Concert below.