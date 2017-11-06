Rihanna Has New Stance Socks On The Way For The ‘Thottie’ In All Of Us

#Rihanna
Contributing Writer
11.06.17

Getty Image

Rihanna basically owns every industry she decides to grace with her presence. She obviously kills music, but her dabbling in fashion, cosmetics, film and even TV have all been successful endeavors, and now Riri is eyeballing another place where she can flourish: Your feet.

Yes, Rihanna is back with her partner Stance to release some more socks, just in time for Christmas and they’re for everybody, whether you’re on the “Thottie” or nice list. Rihanna announced the ninth addition to her plentiful line of collaborations with Stance on Twitter, posing the simple question, “thottie or nice?”

Included in the latest line is three knee-high socks, which have become a staple in her collaborations with Stance, as well as six crew cut pairs. Among the various pairs is a Santa-inspired, knee-high red sock with white stripes, as well as a pair adorned with a stick figure Rihanna and the “Thottie or Nice” pair just in time to stuff stockings and garner a few giggles. The socks come in a wide palette of colors, offering a varied set of options for the Rihanna or Stance fans out there.

The socks are set to release this week, and the rest of Rihanna’s Stance collection can be purchased now on Stance’s website here.

#Rihanna
Rihanna Stance Socks

