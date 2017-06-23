Here’s a wild cliche that is as true today as it was whenever the original speaker (it’s been mis-attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt and Marilyn Monroe, among others) first uttered it: “Well behaved women seldom make history.”

International pop star Rihanna probably hasn’t been counted among the “good girls” of pop music since her album Good Girl Gone Bad took the world by storm and she isn’t about to start now. In an effort to make a difference, Ms. Fenty is currently using her platform to try to influence global policy in the form of funding education initiatives, just the latest in her increasing efforts toward political and social activism.

Starting with Mauricio Macri, the President of Argentina, and then moving on to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has previously proven amenable to social justice initiatives and policy reform, and then French President Emmanuel Macron, she’s been tweeting heads of state asking them to commit to funding education.

One assumes she has more political leaders on her hit list, and — judging from the generally massive reaction from just her epic clapbacks and shady tweets — these world leaders’ accounts will soon be deluged with retweets and replies urging them to follow through on Rih Rih’s suggestion. You can see the tweets below:

hey there @mauriciomacri, what's your plan for Argentina to commit to #FundEducation? 🇦🇷 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation? — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017