The other night — well two nights to be exact — Rihanna had a couple casual red carpet appearances for the premiere of her new movie Valerian. Yes, I called it her movie, though she’s not the primary character, she does play an alien stripper, who I’m assuming is more interesting than anyone else involved.

Anyway, as has been recently surfacing a bit via pics of Rihanna on social media, the singer has become a little curvier of late, sparking the phrase “Thick Rihanna” and mostly being met with continued adulation from her hordes of fans.

But the haters have also chimed in. Oh, have they. Here is a small taste of the worst of it:

Typical Black Females Stars. Getting Fat, No Surprise. https://t.co/IaSihQbajy — Pete Hymel (@pete_hymel) July 27, 2017

Because, as we know, we currently live in a society that has unreasonable, unhealthy and even pathologic standards for how thin women should be, and typify thin bodies as the standard for beauty across the board.

However, as any reasonable human being can see, Rihanna looks healthy, happy and amazing in both of the dresses for both premieres. And though she hasn’t responded directly to the conversation swirling around her body — both the hatred about her weight gain, and fans furious defending her — she did post a whole hell of a lot of photos of herself in these dresses on her Instagram.