Unbothered Rihanna Posted A Slew Of Carefree Pics In Response To Absurd Body-Shaming

#Rihanna
Managing Editor, Music
07.27.17 3 Comments

"eyes up here" 💋

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

The other night — well two nights to be exact — Rihanna had a couple casual red carpet appearances for the premiere of her new movie Valerian. Yes, I called it her movie, though she’s not the primary character, she does play an alien stripper, who I’m assuming is more interesting than anyone else involved.

Anyway, as has been recently surfacing a bit via pics of Rihanna on social media, the singer has become a little curvier of late, sparking the phrase “Thick Rihanna” and mostly being met with continued adulation from her hordes of fans.

But the haters have also chimed in. Oh, have they. Here is a small taste of the worst of it:

Because, as we know, we currently live in a society that has unreasonable, unhealthy and even pathologic standards for how thin women should be, and typify thin bodies as the standard for beauty across the board.

However, as any reasonable human being can see, Rihanna looks healthy, happy and amazing in both of the dresses for both premieres. And though she hasn’t responded directly to the conversation swirling around her body — both the hatred about her weight gain, and fans furious defending her — she did post a whole hell of a lot of photos of herself in these dresses on her Instagram.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSBODY SHAMERSFAT SHAMERSRihannavalerian

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP