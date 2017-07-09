Rihanna’s upcoming role in Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets is one of the most anticipated cinematic events of summer 2017. Not only has she flexed her actings chops before — in roles like Marion in Bates Motel, but the thought of her talents paired with the director Luc Besson had not jus fans, but Rihanna herself in a tizzy.

Today she gave us an update on her role in the film, as an alien stripper named Bubbles in an behind-the-scenes clip of some footage from the film and captioned the post with quite a few exclamation points:

I can’t believe it’s already that time!!! JULY is here and that means #VALERIAN is too!!!! My first time working with film icon @lucbesson ! So grateful and I can’t wait for y’all to #MeetBUBBLE @valerianmovie hits theaters July 21 🙌🏿 🎥

Along with clips from the movie itself, Rihanna talked about what drew her to the project — namely, working with Besson — and how his passion for the project was a selling point for her. Valerian also stars Cara Delevingne, and will be hitting theaters in a few short weeks, on July 21. Watch Rihanna’s teaser clip above, and get to know Bubbles before the film is officially out.