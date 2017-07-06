Why Rob Kardashian Sharing Blac Chyna’s Nude Photos Is Beyond Problematic

07.06.17 43 mins ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

First things first: Rob Kardashian’s posting his ex, Blac Chyna’s nudes is illegal by California state law. So, beyond any and all moral or ethical issues this situation is causing, what he did was past petty — it was against the law.

Any human being, no matter their occupation, their personality, or their failings as a person, should maintain the right to control over, at the very least, who gets to see them naked, when, how, and why. The reason it’s illegal to share this type of image in the first place is because it violates that person’s private rights, and even worse, has potential to cause them some type of personal harm.

In fact, according to Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC, “This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn. Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy (by going) so far as to even post about the very motive.”

In 2013, revenge porn was made a crime under the California Penal Code. According to the state’s law, it is a criminal misdemeanor to intentionally distribute identifiable images of another person’s intimate body parts “under circumstances in which the persons agree or understand that the image shall remain private, the person distributing the image knows or should know that distribution of the image will cause serious emotional distress, and the person depicted suffers that distress.”

The potential sentence is up to 6 months jail time and a substantial financial penalty — and that’s before the possibility of a civil suit, wherein the victim can sue for a potentially larger, more damaging payday.

So, that’s number one on “The List of Reasons That Posting Your Ex’s Private Pictures On Social Media Is An Incredibly Sh*tty And Dumb Thing To Do.”

Around The Web

TAGSBlac Chynainstagramrob kardashianTYGA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 7 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP