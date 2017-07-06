Getty Image

First things first: Rob Kardashian’s posting his ex, Blac Chyna’s nudes is illegal by California state law. So, beyond any and all moral or ethical issues this situation is causing, what he did was past petty — it was against the law.

Any human being, no matter their occupation, their personality, or their failings as a person, should maintain the right to control over, at the very least, who gets to see them naked, when, how, and why. The reason it’s illegal to share this type of image in the first place is because it violates that person’s private rights, and even worse, has potential to cause them some type of personal harm.

In fact, according to Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC, “This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn. Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy (by going) so far as to even post about the very motive.”

In 2013, revenge porn was made a crime under the California Penal Code. According to the state’s law, it is a criminal misdemeanor to intentionally distribute identifiable images of another person’s intimate body parts “under circumstances in which the persons agree or understand that the image shall remain private, the person distributing the image knows or should know that distribution of the image will cause serious emotional distress, and the person depicted suffers that distress.”

The potential sentence is up to 6 months jail time and a substantial financial penalty — and that’s before the possibility of a civil suit, wherein the victim can sue for a potentially larger, more damaging payday.

So, that’s number one on “The List of Reasons That Posting Your Ex’s Private Pictures On Social Media Is An Incredibly Sh*tty And Dumb Thing To Do.”