Rob Stone’s ‘Holy Grail’ And ‘Chucky’ Are Animated Journeys That Only Make The Songs Better

09.29.17

For some, Rob Stone is the man behind the attack of XXXTentacion at a show in San Diego that went viral back in June. Rob denied those allegations, though he acknowledged an ongoing beef with XXX, and soon after, the news had passed and little more was discussed about the incident. But Rob is much more than “the guy who has beef with XXXTentacion,” as he’s an accomplished artist himself who has been buzzing for some time now.

Last week, Rob dropped off a few new tracks, including “Holy Grail,” gearing up for the release of his debut album Don’t Wait For It in October and now he’s back with an animated video for that song and a new cut, “Chucky.” Animated by Tristan Zammit, the colorful visuals for both songs pop off the screen, making each song a journey. “Holy Grail” features plenty of religious imagery to go along with the song, and “Chucky” is a kooky twist on the Nickelodeon cartoon “Rugrats” that has to be seen to be believed.

Don’t Wait For It is set to arrive sometime in October and feature a guest appearance from Gucci Mane as well as production from big names like Zaytoven, ID Labs, Cream Wallo, Money Montage, Dre Native, DJ Wes, Cashmoney AP, Ricci Riera, HUMbeats, 2AM, Chris Rose and Malik Burgers.

