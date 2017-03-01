Run The Jewels Talk Grammy Snub And Staying Woke On The Daily Show

Run The Jewels made an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday night where they chopped it up over a whole range of topics, including how to stay “woke” in hip-hop. “Weed,” El-P revealed. “Lots of it,” Killer Mike added. From there, the talk moved into Mike’s affiliation with Vermont Senator and one-time Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders and his involvement in the political process.

Mike revealed that even though the race is over, he still remains in touch with Bernie. “I try and talk to him a couple time a month,” he said. “My wife and I are going to up to Vermont and hand out with him and his wife and his family.”

Near the end of the interview, the pair revealed that, contrary to belief among some, that they indeed submitted their sophomore album Run The Jewels 2 for Grammy award consideration, but it apparently failed to make the cut. “People think you were snubbed for the Grammy,” Noah said. “We were!” Mike declared. “We heard people were fighting for us too,” he added. “Shouts out to 9th Wonder, we heard he fought for us.”

Even still, they remain optimistic about the prospects for their latest record, Run the Jewels 3. “We’re coming back next year,” Mike said. “We feel good about the third one,” El-P added.