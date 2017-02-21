Assassins At The Revival: How Run The Jewels Mix Fire With Faith For Their Live Show

02.21.17

Getty Image

A Run the Jewels concert is by no means your typical live rap show. It’s part rave, part revival and part LSD trip. It’s an uproarious night out at the Improv. It’s the opening scene from Saving Private Ryan, but stretched out over 70-minutes and with even more explosions. When it ends, you don’t know whether to start the revolution or wring the sweat from out of your clothes and sleep for a week.

The dynamic duo of Killer Mike and El-P touched down at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago last weekend to perform one of the final few shows of the North American leg of their Run The World tour. It’s a sign of their burgeoning popularity that the location had to be moved from the 2,500-seat Riviera Theater just down the street to the 5,000-seat Aragon shortly after tickets went on sale in order to handle the demand. Even then, the event quickly became a sell-out.

Run the Jewel’s appeal is easy to understand; they’re legitimately funny, thoughtful human beings whose buddy-buddy act reads totally genuine. The music they create is loud, aggressive and wholly uncompromising. It’s a sonic sledgehammer created out of 1,000-foot beat drops, ribcage-crushing basslines and endlessly melodic, if not foreboding melodies. They weave in and out of each other’s way like verbal assassins, spitting hard-hitting, instantly quotable lines on subjects like race, police brutality, the powers-that-be, and their general urge to fuck shit up. Their newest release, Run the Jewels 3 advances this formula to a jaw-dropping degree.

