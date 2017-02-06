We can partly thank Gucci Mane for Run The Jewels making another appearance on NRP Music’s Tiny Desk concert series. “We heard Guwop did it and we had to do it,” Killer Mike said, “We had to come back and rock with NPR.”

His words were a reference to Mike’s fellow Atlanta MC Gucci Mane making a visit to the NPR studio back in December for his own surprising little set. Backed by Trackstar the DJ, the duo of El-P and Mike performed three tracks from their latest LP Run The Jewels 3 — “Talk to Me,” “Legend Has It” and “A Report to the Shareholders” — making the most of the tight space by having fun leading the gathered audience in handclaps, chants and good spirited banter that’s customarily reserved for their stage show on the Run The World tour. It’s actually good Mike laughs off a fumbled attempt at an a capella verse and El clues people in on why NPR hosts the series. “Because for at least one week you cannot complain about your f*cking job,” he said. He has a strong point to say the least.

As El raps, they’re a “good to crew to f*ck with, better to love” and they keep proving it time and time again as rap’s best supergroup.