Run The Jewels Perform New Songs From ‘RTJ3’ Live For The First Time

Run The Jewels kicked off their Run The World Tour on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. And since it was their first performance since the release of Run The Jewels 3, the show meant that it was the first time fans were able to experience the duo of Killer Mike and El-P running through the new material live on stage.

For better or worse – mostly better in this case, a lot of fans go to shows armed with their high-powered cell phones and cameras and returns to upload footage to the web for everyone’s benefit. So, while most weren’t anywhere near Philly last night, there are a handful of clips to be enjoyed. Check them out as the RTJ rocks the sold out crowd at the Electric Factory. As anyone who has been to a Jewels show can attest, watching them run through “Call Ticketron,” “Hey Kids (Bumaye)” and “Stay Gold” on the screen isn’t nearly as intense as would be in-person, but it’s the best we’re going to get for now until the tour makes it’s way across the rest of the country.

Check out additional videos and pics from the Philly show below as well as the set list, too. Visit their official site to determine when the tour will be pulling in to zip codes near you.







