Run The Jewels Perform New Songs From ‘RTJ3’ Live For The First Time

Run The Jewels kicked off their Run The World Tour on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. And since it was their first performance since the release of Run The Jewels 3, the show meant that it was the first time fans were able to experience the duo of Killer Mike and El-P running through the new material live on stage.
For better or worse – mostly better in this case, a lot of fans go to shows armed with their high-powered cell phones and cameras and returns to upload footage to the web for everyone’s benefit. So, while most weren’t anywhere near Philly last night, there are a handful of clips to be enjoyed. Check them out as the RTJ rocks the sold out crowd at the Electric Factory. As anyone who has been to a Jewels show can attest, watching them run through “Call Ticketron,” “Hey Kids (Bumaye)” and “Stay Gold” on the screen isn’t nearly as intense as would be in-person, but it’s the best we’re going to get for now until the tour makes it’s way across the rest of the country.
Check out additional videos and pics from the Philly show below as well as the set list, too. Visit their official site to determine when the tour will be pulling in to zip codes near you.
Everytime they hit Philly, I miss them, I’m cursed. I fuck with EL-P, but I was late to Run the Jewels since I just don’t have the disposable income to keep up a music habit, anymore. After the Kids, the mortgage, the bills and her, I might see like 2% of my net pay go towards fun shit for myself (Trying to be a responsible parent and spouse). While RTJ1 was in heavy rotation in December 2013, the tour came through back in October. When RTJ2 dropped, they came through on Halloween 2014, and I got hooked into taking the kids trick or treating, at the last minute. I’ll catch them next time, I said. So I copped my ticket way in advance, been driving around with it in the dashboard console everyday since, so I would see it daily and not forget. But then this virus kicks the shit out of me the day of the show. Chills, fever, the whole nine, plus the head feels like it’s gonna explode from the sinus pressure. Illness ain’t what kept me from going, though. My son had therapy this morning, and I would have been in no shape to get him there, between being sick, getting home god knows when after going bananas at the Electric Factory, and trying to medicate the shit out of this illness. A part of me is okay with missing the show, as long as RTJ gets a piece of the door$.