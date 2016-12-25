Mass Appeal Records

Run The Jewels just made Christmas a whole lot better for rap fans out there. The duo decided to share their highly anticipated project, RTJ3, a few weeks earlier than anticipated to bring joy to the world.

“F*ck it. We couldn’t help ourselves,” the group said via press release. “It just feels right. After a crazy fucking year and with a full tour about to set off we asked ourselves what we were waiting for… and we just couldn’t come up with a great answer. You’ve been with us since we started this thing and its made such a huge difference in our lives to have your energy and love. Thank you.”

They continued, “So as a gift to all of you who have allowed us to continue to do what we love: RTJ3. We busted our asses on this one and we think we made something special this round. Grab it for free, buy it on any of the digital platforms you like or stream it. Physical copies will still be dropping in January as announced but until then: enjoy and we will see you on the road!”

The follow-up to 2014’s Run The Jewels 2 was originally slated to release on January 13th but who’s complaining? By dropping the project now, it means fans have a few extra days to learn all the song lyrics when El-P, Killer Mike and DJ Trackstar descend on cities across the map for their upcoming tour, which kicks off January 11th at Electric Factory in Philadelphia (additional dates can be found here).

The 14-song project includes the early release tracks “2100,” “Talk to Me,” “Panther Like a Panther (I’m the Shit)” and “Legend Has It.” For RTJ3, Jamie and Mike are joined by the likes of Danny Brown, Boots, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, Trina, Dungeon Fam alum Joi Gilliam and saxophonist Kamasi Washington.

Stream RT3 below and pick it up on iTunes.