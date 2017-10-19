Run The Jewels New ‘RTJ3’ Themed Stance Socks Are A Must-Have

Stance

It’s fairly understood that Run The Jewels run the artist merchandise game right now, and Stance has already knocked out dope music-themed socks with the likes of Michael Jackson and Stretch and Bobbito recently so a pairing of the two brands only makes sense. Thankfully, RTJ and Stance did link up, and now the Mike and El-P fans have some new merch to drop their hard-earned dollars on as Stance releases their special edition Run The Jewels 3 themed socks.

“The collaborative sock pulls inspiration from Run the Jewels’ third studio album, Run the Jewels 3,” Stance said in a press release for the collaboration. “Showcasing the band’s iconic logo of zombie hands in gold embroidery on a navy-to-turquoise gradient base, along with the group’s name screen printed on the toe.”

For RTJ, it’s just another opportunity for their fans to own something unique from the group that has released limited edition statues of the duo fighting zombies, action figures, weed grinders along with more typical items like t-shirts, sweaters, stickers and hats. Plus, with Stance, you know the socks will blend comfort and style together seamlessly, making for a cozy and stylish addition to your sock drawer.

The socks are available for just $18 at Stance’s flagship location in Soho and select retailers globally as well as their website right here.