Earlier yesterday morning the world was stunned to hear that Linkin Park’s lead singer Chester Bennington committed suicide in his home in the Palos Verdes Estates. An outpouring of grief from the musical community, and Bennington’s own bandmates ensued well into this morning.

But last night, Run The Jewels wanted to pay their own respects to Bennington, who had a close relationship with the hip-hop world, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The rap duo of Killer Mike and EI-P enlisted Trina and Joi to perform “Panther Like A Panther” and “Down” from their album Run The Jewels 3 as a tribute to Chester, wishing him peace and love after death.

Celebrities weren’t the only ones saddened to hear about the passing of this icon. The millennial generation also felt the pain of Chester’s death because many of them grew up listening to Linkin Park, who were masters of fusing rock with other genres of music which made them one of the most important and popular rock groups of our generation.

The passing of Chester at 41 seems to be too soon but his voice and the music that he was a part of will live after his death through the people who were influenced by him.