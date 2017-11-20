The so-called “glorification” of drug use in hip-hop has been a major talking point for years, a cause most recently taken up by outspoken rapper Russ. Since wearing an inflammatory anti-drug T-shirt in September, he’s seen himself become hip-hop’s de-facto anti-drug spokesperson. His sentiment is right, but his delivery isn’t always graceful – and could be considered rather grating at times. After the recent death of artist Lil Peep from a suspected drug overdose, Russ has more to say – but apparently, it’s not because of Lil Peep’s death. Whatever the reason, not everyone wants to hear it.
One major critique of Russ’ anti-drug message is that he’s insensitive to the plight of those addicted to drugs, which makes his name calling and simplistic solutions more ripe for ridicule than reverence. For instance, his t-shirt became meme fodder instead of the evocative conversation starter he may have desired. Recently, he delivered more tweets about rappers that “glorify” drug use and the perilous consequences:
