The so-called “glorification” of drug use in hip-hop has been a major talking point for years, a cause most recently taken up by outspoken rapper Russ. Since wearing an inflammatory anti-drug T-shirt in September, he’s seen himself become hip-hop’s de-facto anti-drug spokesperson. His sentiment is right, but his delivery isn’t always graceful – and could be considered rather grating at times. After the recent death of artist Lil Peep from a suspected drug overdose, Russ has more to say – but apparently, it’s not because of Lil Peep’s death. Whatever the reason, not everyone wants to hear it.

One major critique of Russ’ anti-drug message is that he’s insensitive to the plight of those addicted to drugs, which makes his name calling and simplistic solutions more ripe for ridicule than reverence. For instance, his t-shirt became meme fodder instead of the evocative conversation starter he may have desired. Recently, he delivered more tweets about rappers that “glorify” drug use and the perilous consequences:

Abusing xanax and other pills drugs etc in private cuz your depressed/other mental issues is one thing(still not good)..constantly recording yourself doing drugs and putting up pics and videos of doing it is when you start CHOOSING to publicly glorify it and make it an image. — Russ (@russdiemon) November 18, 2017

I dont have a difficult time finding the correlation between bein depressed & abusing drugs. I do however find it difficult to find the correlation between depression & publicly promoting your drug use over & over again via pics/vids. I could b wrong but discussion should b had. — Russ (@russdiemon) November 18, 2017

When you say you’re depressed and not tryna glorify drug use or pander to the public by making it an “image” that’s one thing. The second you start posting videos and pictures of you doing it is when your actions contradict your words. Period. — Russ (@russdiemon) November 18, 2017

Fake tweets and tweets about getting high on weed. U and the rest of 15-22 year old impressionable junkie lost soul sheep twitter need to figure out a real passion so you don’t get replaced by robots. Also, u look like you call ur girl “bro.” Best of luck, u bum https://t.co/WL8zrrhOeW — Russ (@russdiemon) November 18, 2017

Final tweet: For everyone saying I’m talkin about Lil Peep go look at my t shirt i got dragged for two months ago. Go look at my 2015 tweets and 2016 tweets about this same shit. I have been saying this needs to end. It has never been personal with anyone. RIP Lil Peep. — Russ (@russdiemon) November 20, 2017