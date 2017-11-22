Getty Image

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson takes a lot of trash talk online for being, shall we say, a bit corny. To be completely fair, he does seem a little square, but if we’re being honest, everybody is square to somebody. One person who seems perfectly happy to take him as he is? His wife, Ciara, the subject of a short video he recently shared online that has added a surprising new dimension to his public perception — namely, that his “inside voice” is a lot different than the one he uses in public.

Ciara trying on Russell’s High School jersey.

“If I had known you in high school we would have had bout six of these kids”

“babe STOP” @ciara 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3rP2Zue89x — Team Ciara Daily (@TeamCiaraDaily) November 22, 2017

Wilson shoots Ciara trying on his high school football jersey in their bedroom, while he gasses her up saying things like “Oh yeah, the official, official,” and “Girl, you look good in that jersey,” while she poses and preens for the camera. The odd thing is, the established, professional tone that he uses in interviews and public appearances is nowhere to be found, replaced by a serviceable imitation of a slick-talking character from a Blaxploitation film.

Ciara shuts down the show when Wilson gets a little too frisky, saying, “Girl, if I would have known you in high school, we would have about six of these kids!” It’s not at all in line with the staid, straight-edge image that social media commenters have saddled him with, but now that he’s revealed this bedroom voice, perhaps that public perception will start to change.

In any case, the reactions have been priceless, with many of Wilson’s former critics changing their tune or expressing confusion and even wondering whether this is the real Russell Wilson. Check out some of the best reactions below.

yo, this almost sounds like the stories have of talking to michael jackson and finding out he had that *other* voice. https://t.co/UEe0IVkhMd — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) November 22, 2017

That wasn't interview Russell Wilson talking right there. That there was Russ. — Aaron (@MoneyMizzle) November 22, 2017

Is that Russel Wilson's voice? How come he sounds black all of a sudden? LoL pic.twitter.com/njWkVhap1O — A.M. (@A_MontoyaLA) November 22, 2017

Russ soundin like he got the JUICE in this clip. I'm legit shocked by that. And impressed! — T (@LoveLibra_T) November 22, 2017

why is russell wilson talking like slim thug lmaooooo https://t.co/zaCQsLoL55 — Mel Blunt (@KNGSHxT) November 22, 2017

Russell Wilson got his blaxploitation voice 😂 https://t.co/p0FWwN8x0n — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) November 22, 2017

When you hear Russell Wilson’s real voice: pic.twitter.com/1puf0LjxB8 — Cameron Mitchell (@CollectiveMindP) November 22, 2017

Who we kidding don’t we all have that “office” voice lol — Billy Ray Valentine (@BillyRay2_14) November 22, 2017

Russell Wilson be in the NFL using his “work voice” like the rest of us 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZOlP6qkq6J — Warren G (@Fasho_tho) November 22, 2017

Russell Wilson: Code Switching All American. Who knew 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/nVuUhhdI0I — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 22, 2017