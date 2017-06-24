Meek you a bitch and 1 on 1 you can't fuck with me. Still in all white! Niggas jumped me from the back and side… fucking coward!! A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 StuntMan (@iamsafaree) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Whenever Safaree Samuels — the man best known as Nicki Minaj’s ex — makes headlines it’s usually for some sort of silliness. Either he’s speaking on Nicki, has done something strange or is making goofy faces on reality television. This latest bit of Safaree news is from the “done something strange” category as he took to Instagram late Friday night to not only claim Meek Mill’s crew jumped him but to ask Meek for a one on one fight. Yeah, he wants Meek to shoot the fade.

“I hopped out the whip, saw Meek, he hopped out and then I got snuffed,” he said in a video on Instagram. “N***as jumped me.”

There is video that is supposedly after the alleged altercation, which apparently took place at a DJ Khaled event in Los Angeles as most of the rap world has descended upon the city for the BET Awards this weekend.

They say Safaree got jumped at dj khaled BET weekend party..bet it was that damn Asahd pic.twitter.com/lCRGBYFgKa — Drank Sinatra (@DRANKSINATRAA) June 24, 2017

For good measure, Safaree also posted a picture with famed Nicki foe Remy Ma, twisting the knife of sorts and making himself even funnier at the same time.