Safaree Is Saying Meek Mill’s Crew Jumped Him But The Internet Does Not Believe Him At All

#Nicki Minaj
Contributing Writer
06.24.17

Meek you a bitch and 1 on 1 you can't fuck with me. Still in all white! Niggas jumped me from the back and side… fucking coward!!

A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 StuntMan (@iamsafaree) on

Whenever Safaree Samuels — the man best known as Nicki Minaj’s ex — makes headlines it’s usually for some sort of silliness. Either he’s speaking on Nicki, has done something strange or is making goofy faces on reality television. This latest bit of Safaree news is from the “done something strange” category as he took to Instagram late Friday night to not only claim Meek Mill’s crew jumped him but to ask Meek for a one on one fight. Yeah, he wants Meek to shoot the fade.

“I hopped out the whip, saw Meek, he hopped out and then I got snuffed,” he said in a video on Instagram. “N***as jumped me.”

There is video that is supposedly after the alleged altercation, which apparently took place at a DJ Khaled event in Los Angeles as most of the rap world has descended upon the city for the BET Awards this weekend.

For good measure, Safaree also posted a picture with famed Nicki foe Remy Ma, twisting the knife of sorts and making himself even funnier at the same time.

It's my time You hating on me get in line son… @remyma #stuntgang #safaree

A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 StuntMan (@iamsafaree) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSmeek millNicki MinajRemy MaSafaree

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 15 hours ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 1 day ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 1 day ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 5 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP