Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If there’s one thing we can all count on Love and Hip Hop for, it’s music industry-related drama. That drama found its way to Wendy Williams Tuesday when Safaree Samuels, best known for being Nicki Minaj’s ex, stopped by for a quick chat.

“They tried to stop it,” Samuels told Williams, alleging that Minaj’s team had tried to keep him from coming on the show. And it’s understandable: According to Remy Ma who rapped “You can’t get an on line without Safaree” in her diss track “ShETHER,” it’s Samuels who is the reason the Pinkprint performer became a success. With Williams, the up and coming rapper himself, who is currently working on an EP titled Shoulda Been Did It, talked about those allegations as well as about the lawsuit he brought against the Young Money star.

“As far as that whole process goes,” Samuels said of the ghostwriting, “It was a collaborative effort. She doesn’t sit there and do absolutely nothing but I definitely was a helping force in everything that had to do with creating music.” According to him, that help lasted for the 12 years of their relationship. In fact, Samuels says he was involved in the entire creative process of Minaj’s last album The Pinkprint. But it was when he was going over the final track listing for the project that he realized something was awry.

“We just grew apart and at the end of the day [Meek Mill] had a lot to do with it,” Samuels said. He introduced the two to one another originally to create music together but when he saw that Mill had two tracks on The Pinkprint, Samuels knew the writing was on the wall. “I had an intuition that there was more to it.”

Though he admits he was already mentally checked out of the relationship, now he’s on to his own projects like his music and his spot on LAHH, where he doesn’t mention his former lover. And though he declined to give a specific numeric number and has fell back from the lawsuit he was once pursuing, Safaree does expect for Minaj to monetarily break him off a part of her success.

Sounds fair right? Watch it all unfold above.