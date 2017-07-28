Saint Cassius’ Political, Colin Kaepernick-Inspired ‘Take A Knee’ Is His First Step Into The Limelight

#NFL
07.28.17 43 mins ago

Colin Kaepernick has been without a job for the last 139 days. He’s already explained why. Any pretense that he is not being punished and silenced by the NFL for speaking out is an outright lie — even his old coach denies that he was ever a “distraction” from the game of football for his teammates.

While Kaepernick has gained supporters left and right as the situation becomes increasing untenable for his would-be employers, he gets a boost today from an unexpected source.

Saint Cassius — born Khalil “Cassius” Walton — has won a Grammy (for co-writing “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars), but you’ve probably never heard of him. He’s also played an integral role in the publishing of records such as “No Role Modelz” by J. Cole, in addition to songs from Fabolous, Lupe Fiasco, Trey Songz, and Bryson Tiller, always in a behind-the-scenes role. Today he steps out of the shadows as a solo artist with his debut single, “Take A Knee,” from his forthcoming album, due out in November with production from legendary hitmakers like DJ Toomp, The Hitmen, and Needlz.

