2017 was a quiet year for Kanye West, but unfortunately, it had an eventful and pretty scary ending for him.

As TMZ reports, his and Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West was admitted to a Los Angeles-area hospital on Thursday, December 28 with a case of pneumonia. Kim and Kanye alternated staying overnight with their son, and thankfully, the two-year-old was released on Saturday. After a couple days in the hospital, he’s back at home and “doing well,” TMZ’s sources say.

The West family is expecting some more positive baby-related news soon as well: Kanye and Kim has a baby girl on the way (via a surrogate), and she’s due at some point in January. The newest member of the West crew will begin her life in a new home as well: Kanye and Kim sold their Bel-Air home back in November for $17.8 million (about twice what they paid for it in 2013), and they moved to Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills neighborhood, where they own a three-acre property that they bought in 2014 for $20 million.

Family aside, 2018 is shaping up to be a big year creatively for Kanye: Irv Gotti recently said that he and Kanye got together and that “hip-hop is about to get something enormous.”