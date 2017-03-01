Schoolboy Q Is Finally Back In the Studio With A$AP Rocky

Getty Image

It’s been a few months since Schoolboy Q wrapped up his stellar Blank Face tour and promised his fans a new album in 2017. He apparently hasn’t wavered on that claim. In fact, Q has doubled down, revealing that his next album would be happier and feature “a whole different Q.” That he wants “to give people a whole different side of me.” The best part about all of this, it might be on the way very soon.

Give me a few montHs cHamp https://t.co/OwAEpzZrsm — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) February 23, 2017

Q’s last album Blank Face LP was one of the best albums of 2016. It was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys, so any new music from Quincy is a welcome addition to playlists everywhere. What makes the prospect of a new Q album even sweeter is the fact that he’s back in the studio with his friend and constant collaborator A$AP Rocky.

In their history together Q and Rocky are pretty much batting 1.000 from the plate, with bangers like “Brand New Guy” and “Hands On The Wheel” under their belt and a reunion between the two is long overdue. Keen fans caught the reunion on Q’s Snapchat, in a video where Q clowned Rocky for his ponytail.

these two are back in the studio 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KLDDVuGTYC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 1, 2017

Rocky has been quiet as of late, surfacing for the 2nd annual A$AP Yams Day festival in New York, so it’s likely he’s quietly cooking up some new music as well.