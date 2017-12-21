All The Times Schoolboy Q Was The Best Rap Dad Ever

Getty Image

Everybody knows Schoolboy Q is one of the best rappers alive. His last album, Blank Face LP was a riveting masterpiece, and he has a few classics under his belt as well. But he’s also killing it in another part of his life that he would definitely say is infinitely more important than his rap career: His life as a father.

Q’s daughter Joy has long been a huge piece of his output, as he raps about her and his responsibilities with her often, so it’s no shocker to see him as a committed and involved father whenever he hops on social media. Still, it’s an amazing relationship to see, and deserves just as much celebration as his music receives. So, while we wait for his next album, lets check out a few of the times Schoolboy has been the greatest Rap Dad ever.