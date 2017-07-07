Getty Image

2016 was a stacked year for new music. We got event records from megastars like Kanye West, Drake, Rihanna, Chance The Rapper, Frank Ocean, and Beyonce. We got breakthrough efforts from the likes of Car Seat Headrest, Anderson .Paak, Mitski, Kevin Morby, and Isaiah Rashad. We also got solid entries from legendary mainstays like David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Radiohead, and Paul Simon. But for all the tremendous albums that hit last year, the one that has had the most staying power for me has been ScHoolboy Q’s fourth solo record Blank Face LP.

“All my music is pretty much dark,” Q told Rolling Stone in an article that dropped the day Blank Face went live. Talk about an understatement. While it’s true that Schoolboy has created many menacing works of nihilistic brilliance, Blank Face LP attained empty void shades of midnight. It’s a document that thrives in the shadows, revealing different parts of itself in the faded glow of street lamps passing over the hood of your car while driving down lonely, deserted highways at 1 AM.