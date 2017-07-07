2016 was a stacked year for new music. We got event records from megastars like Kanye West, Drake, Rihanna, Chance The Rapper, Frank Ocean, and Beyonce. We got breakthrough efforts from the likes of Car Seat Headrest, Anderson .Paak, Mitski, Kevin Morby, and Isaiah Rashad. We also got solid entries from legendary mainstays like David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Radiohead, and Paul Simon. But for all the tremendous albums that hit last year, the one that has had the most staying power for me has been ScHoolboy Q’s fourth solo record Blank Face LP.
“All my music is pretty much dark,” Q told Rolling Stone in an article that dropped the day Blank Face went live. Talk about an understatement. While it’s true that Schoolboy has created many menacing works of nihilistic brilliance, Blank Face LP attained empty void shades of midnight. It’s a document that thrives in the shadows, revealing different parts of itself in the faded glow of street lamps passing over the hood of your car while driving down lonely, deserted highways at 1 AM.
He deserved the Grammy for best rap album, but the Grammys rarely get it right so whatever
Good, interesting reflection on this album. This gave me a solid excuse to revisit it, as I shelved it soon after release. I wish that year-long gestation was a catalyst for some perspective change, because I really want to like this album. I’ve played Oxymoron to death, and was so excited for another Q project to replace it in my rotation. Blank Face just doesn’t engage me. Maybe it’s the hundreds of demos I screened while working at a label, but all of the facets of Q that stood out and separated him from Every Other Rapper just seem gone, and his content has regressed to the middling noise of every other rapper trying to make a name for themselves by sounding hungry and angry.
Q will never be more than an average lyricist, but that’s not his lane. TDE has multiple artists that focus on lyrics. Oxymoron was special because his voice, as an artist, was authentic and revealing, getting personal in ways most rappers won’t or can’t. It seems unfortunate that he seems to have said everything he had to say on that album, because BF just resorts to cliches and redundant sameness. The production can’t hold a candle to Oxymoron, which shows why that album shocked everyone, as the production credits on the 2 projects are almost identical. Oxymoron was just lightning in a bottle.