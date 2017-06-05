Schoolboy Q Shot Down The Idea Of A Full Black Hippy Album

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Every since the Black Hippy foursome of Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul rose to prominence near the beginning of this decade, fans have been clamoring for a full album featuring compositions by the entire collective. Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith stoked the anticipation to insane levels last year when he shared a tentative release schedule and had an entry for “BH” with a note that read “(Praying)” next to it on a white board for 2017.

Shit about to get nasty real soon… I told y'all I got y'all in 2016 #TDE A post shared by gwadpot (@dangerookipawaa) on Feb 29, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

Sadly, because of the high-paced nature of their solo careers, it doesn’t seem like we’re going to get a full release from the collective that Ab-Soul once described as “the dopest group ever with no album.” In a new interview with Montreality, Schoolboy Q doused a whole bucket of cold water on the idea of a full Black Hippy project.

“I can’t say that we’ll be in the studio getting a Black Hippy album ready, no matter how much Top [Dawg] wants it to happen. No matter how much Dave [Free] and the fans want it to happen. The chances of us getting into the studio together and working on Black Hippy is slim, because there’s too much going on… If we can make it work though, I’m down to do it. Like those my homies, of course I wanna do an album with them, it’s just the time. We’re not gonna go into the studio and finish the album in a month. Maybe other rappers do their music like that, but we don’t do our music like that.”

While the desire seems to be there, there’s just too much going on in each of the four member’s solo careers to make it happen at the present moment. Given the success of Kendrick Lamar at the present moment especially, that seems totally understandable.

You can watch Schoolboy Q’s full thoughts on the subject in the video above.