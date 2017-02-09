Schoolboy Q Promises A Much Happier Outlook On His New Album

Getty Image

Schoolboy Q could coast right now if he wanted to since his last album, Black Face LP, is up for two Grammys at this year’s awards. But for Q, slacking isn’t in the plans as he’s channeling all of his energy into releasing another new album this year and it’s one that sounds like it will have a brighter outlook than its predecessors.

The TDE member was Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show to talk about his work and life leading up to the success of Blank Face and what’s coming next. Q described having a ton of energy as he works on his next album, which he says is “halfway done.” What will separate it from his previous albums is how much further into his life he takes listeners. Things will be street-orientated but it will also reflect the change in circumstances success has created.

“It’s moreso my life after I made it,” Schoolboy says. “I gave you me but I never gave you the other side of me. The father. The dude that’s actually happy. The dude that doesn’t just be in the hood hanging out. The dude who’s trying to put his homies in position.”

He continued, “It’s just a whole different Q. I just want to give people a whole different side of me.”

The convo did touch on those Grammy nominations Q’s up for this Sunday. He acknowledges the work of Drake, Chance and other Grammy nominees and calls himself a fan of the music. But he also points out how rare it is for “street guys” like Tupac, Nas, Snoop and himself rarely get included in recognition ceremonies like their peers. “You’ve seen the type of rappers they put in the #Grammys. They don’t put rappers like me. With me just being nominated, I won.”

Listen to the complete interview below.