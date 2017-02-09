7 Things You Didn't Know About Tupac's Hit Em Up

Schoolboy Q Promises A Much Happier Outlook On His New Album

john-gotty
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
02.09.17

Getty Image

Schoolboy Q could coast right now if he wanted to since his last album, Black Face LP, is up for two Grammys at this year’s awards. But for Q, slacking isn’t in the plans as he’s channeling all of his energy into releasing another new album this year and it’s one that sounds like it will have a brighter outlook than its predecessors.

The TDE member was Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show to talk about his work and life leading up to the success of Blank Face and what’s coming next. Q described having a ton of energy as he works on his next album, which he says is “halfway done.” What will separate it from his previous albums is how much further into his life he takes listeners. Things will be street-orientated but it will also reflect the change in circumstances success has created.

“It’s moreso my life after I made it,” Schoolboy says. “I gave you me but I never gave you the other side of me. The father. The dude that’s actually happy. The dude that doesn’t just be in the hood hanging out. The dude who’s trying to put his homies in position.”

He continued, “It’s just a whole different Q. I just want to give people a whole different side of me.”

The convo did touch on those Grammy nominations Q’s up for this Sunday. He acknowledges the work of Drake, Chance and other Grammy nominees and calls himself a fan of the music. But he also points out how rare it is for “street guys” like Tupac, Nas, Snoop and himself rarely get included in recognition ceremonies like their peers. “You’ve seen the type of rappers they put in the #Grammys. They don’t put rappers like me. With me just being nominated, I won.”

Listen to the complete interview below.

TAGSScHoolboy Q
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP