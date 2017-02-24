Sean Kingston Says Migos Ambushed Him In Vegas: ‘It Was Very Shocking’

02.24.17

Earlier this week TMZ reported that Migos had gotten into it with Sean Kingston in Vegas — over Soulja Boy no less — but Kingston quickly took to Instagram Live and tried to play the altercation off. After all, it was a member of his crew who took out a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Migos were not charged in the situation, though police apparently would “like to talk to them,” to which I once again reply: “same.”

Now, Kingston has spoken to a local Vegas news affiliate, 8 News NOW, about the situation. He, uh, tries to clarify some things:

“You see my face, there was no beat down, it was none of that,” Kingston said. “It was a jump, but it wasn’t a JUMP. You get what I’m saying,”

Apparently, Kingston’s best friend Mioses Johnson was the one who pulled the gun and fired one shot during the altercation, and he is now facing felony charges for that. No one was hurt from the incident but a felony? Our system is very broken.

Kingston added that he’d been tricked into meeting up with the group, who launched a surprise attack:

