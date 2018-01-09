Sharon Jones’ ‘Searching For A New Day’ Video Will Make You Miss Her More

01.09.18 1 hour ago

Daptone Records has released Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings’ video for the uplifting “Searching For A New Day.” The retro soul outfit has been relegated to the background, as live clips play out at a bar. Some folks glance at the screen, though the majority of them chat among themselves, which is what often happens when a band plays live at a bar. But when a mother and a daughter walk in, and the latter sees the late Jones on the screen; she is transfixed.

The Dap-Kings have spent the past year honoring Jones. Last November they released their final album Soul Of A Woman, which they began recording before Jones passed, to glowing reviews. The band also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Sail On” and “Searching For A New Day,” with a banner featuring Jones’ likeness in the background. All of this marked the one-year anniversary of Jones’ death at age 60, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

The last video from Soul Of A Woman was for “Sail On!” and revealed the recording process, from when Jones was still alive. Meanwhile, the “Searching For A New Day” video is a simple, though still touching gesture — a testament to how her legacy will live on. Watch up top.

TAGSSearching For A New Daysharon jones

