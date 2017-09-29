Shy Glizzy Confronts His Own Mortality On ‘Take Me Away’

Getty Image

“Crew” from Goldlink had a strong case for Song of the Summer this year, and while summer is over, the track is still going strong over nine months after its official release. While Brent Faiyaz’s hook is a huge part of the song’s success, and Goldlink did his damnedest on the track as well, for many it’s Washington DC rapper Shy Glizzy who steals the show with his verse to close the track. Well, Glizzy is looking to turn all of the success of “Crew” into his own momentum as he returns to solo work with his latest single “Take Me Away.”

Released just weeks after his friend 30 Glizzy was slain in Baltimore, Shy releases the new track and pays tribute to his friend and confronts his own mortality on the eerie banger. Produced by TM88, Shy takes an energetic but melodic approach to the booming production. “It’s a war started outside, Don’t wanna talk about, but somebody might die,” he raps before adding “They took my dog away, didn’t f***in’ survive, now I’m living for today.”

The track is set to be a part of his forthcoming EP Quiet Storm, and while there is no release date at the moment, with the release of the new single it can be expected sooner than later.