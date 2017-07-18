Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

Sisqo’s 2017 Remix Of The ‘Thong Song’ And Its Brand New Video Are A Thing To Behold

Managing Editor, Music
07.18.17 4 Comments

Back in the not-so-distant era of the late ’90s, Sisqo reigned supreme for one reason and one reason only: the “Thong Song.” Released at the tail end of 1999, the song racked up four Grammy nominations and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 — it was a huge hit, and completely dominated the airwaves for what felt like years but was probably just months. Now, the thing is back, revamped, remixed, and ready to roll in 2017.

“I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of ‘Thong Song’ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did,” Sisqo told Buzzfeed, who premiered the video today. “I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.”

Fans of the original version may remember there was a ubiquitous video as well, a white-haired Sisqo shaking his belly button tattoo and rock hard abs all over your screen in service to the glory of thongs. The fact that the clip starts with an all-too-embarrassing question from his daughter after finding a thong on the family’s hotel room floor only makes it that much better.

But now that it’s been almost twenty years there obviously needs to be a brand new video too. There are stilly plenty of thong-clad lovelies — though you’d have a really hard time arguing they have “dumps like a truck” or “thighs like what” — but they are frolicking on the beach and popping champagne. There’s still Sisqo, biting his lip over the tantalizing prospect of this sexy little piece of underwear, and additionally, there’s huge EDM drops and JCY attempting to live up to Sisqo’s dance skills in his hey day.

Interestingly enough, the moves might not be as slick this time around because of a bout of bad luck that hung over the filming:

“The only problem was that, in the days leading up to the shoot, everything that could go wrong, did,” Sisqo further told Buzzfeed. “We experienced a devastating loss in our team and we were all pretty emotional. On top of that, I’d just done a show on the complete opposite side of the country where I dislocated three ribs. The epitome of insult to injury was the couple of hours we had to learn brand new choreography for the video right before recording it where in most cases you get a week to learn a new routine. Even though I had to perform in the video injured, I think it turned out pretty good.”

The video and song do feel very 2017 for a song that came out eighteen years ago, and odds are, this will be played in plenty of clubs this summer, too. But will it reach the overwhelming saturation of the original? And have we finally reached a peak with this kind of nostalgia? Guess we’ll have to wait and see. Let’s not forget about the alternate version with Foxy Brown though, that still reigns supreme over either of these.

Around The Web

TAGSJCYsisqothong song

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 hours ago 8 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 day ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP