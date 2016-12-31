Skillz’s ‘2016 Rap Up’ Is Here To Remind You How Awful This Year Was

Soundcloud

Thank the rap gods for Skillz’s annual “Rap Up” because I can never remember the year’s notable events come December 31. This year, I’ve only managed to retain information about more dead black bodies at the hands of police, celebrity deaths, all things presidential election and Beyonce getting everyone in “Formation” with Lemonade. I completely forgot about Zika, the great killer clown panic of 2016 and “Damn Daniel” being a thing this year.

Skillz uses Young M.A.’s “Summer Story” to recap Kevin Durant taking his future Hall of Fame talents to Golden State Warriors, Kanye losing his goddamn mind, Mumble Rap thriving, and Joanne The Scammer teaching everyone how to live an i-co-nic Caucasian life. Honestly, truly. Meek Mill and The Game’s beef seemed so long ago, so does Gucci Mane finally coming home only to battle clone rumors, and Teyana Taylor giving women a new set of #bodygoals.

The Virgina MC first started the series as a freestyle in 2002, telling BET a few years ago, “It was something I was just doing for fun and then people started asking for it and expecting it so I would do it.” The “Rap Up” started playing on the radio and in 2006 charted on Billboard when Skillz used Jay Z’s “Lost Ones” beat for “2006 Rap Up.” Amazing.

Check “2016 Rap Up” below and put this awful year behind you as you gear up for an even more craptacular–err–exciting 2017.