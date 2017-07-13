‘The Skyjacker’s Tale’ Takes A Chilling Look At How The Justice System Railroads Activists

07.13.17 1 hour ago

“I think that he’s evil.”

“I hope he’s rotting in hell.”

“He is a terrorist.”

“He is a coward and a cheat… and not worthy of being numbered amongst men.”

The harsh words that open The Skyjacker’s Tale are directed toward the titular “sky jacker,” Ishmael Muslim Ali — although the speakers make sure to use his former name, Ronald LaBeet, the name under which he was convicted in 1973 for the murder of eight people at the Fountain Valley Golf Course in St. Croix, Virgin Island a year before. The perpetrators of the “Fountain Valley massacre” were allegedly five Virgin Islanders — including and led by Ali — believed to have shot the victims execution-style in the course of a robbery gone bad.

All five men, who had styled themselves black nationalists resembling groups like The Black Panthers, and who had previously committed several robberies to fund their revolutionary goals, were convicted of multiple charges of murder, assault, and robbery, and were sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences each in federal prison. The vitriol above is especially acidic, considering the subjects being interviewed fully believe that Ali later avoided justice when he hijacked a flight from the Virgin Islands, where he’d just lost an appeal, and redirected the flight from New York, where he would have been incarcerated, to Cuba, where he now lives as a free man. His current life, there, is the center of Canadian filmmaker Jamie Kastner’s documentary, The Skyjacker’s Tale.

Strand Releasing

Around The Web

TAGSCUBAfountain valleyishmael aliishmael labeetjamie kastnerTHE SKYJACKER'S TALE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP