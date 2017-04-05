Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Anderson .Paak practically owned the year in 2016 with his funky rhythms and lyrical sends to the various levels of love. For those searching for the next big thing in hip-hop & R&B in 2017, look no further than Smino. The St. Louis rapper not only showed out on the “Living Single” loosie, he also released a stellar debut album titled blkswn last month. Thanks to Monte Booker and a sticky sweet flow, Smino is poised to break large in 2017.

One of the breakout tracks from blkswn is titled “Anita,” and just got an official video. In the clip, Smino rides around in his Carolina blue Mustang with the top down before becoming smitten with a woman at a bar. Together, Smino and the object of his affection (played by video director Jean Deaux) hike around a Joshua Tree and set eyes on one another while the sun sets behind them.

The adorable video is a symbol of love and all the butterflies that come with it according to Smino. “I wanted it to be on some black love sh*t,” Smino said in a press release. “But I didn’t have a particular thought or storyline.” Deaux came with the narrative for the visual, saying “I knew he wanted to do something lighthearted, warm, and something that was an example of our adoration for each other.”

Check it out for yourself above.