It’s true, this era of multiple streaming platforms can be a little frustrating when an artist decides to release their work exclusively on one brand. Outside of Apple Music, no one seems to net more exclusive projects than Jay-Z’s service Tidal. At one time or another, they were the only place you could hear Prince’s work, Beyonce’s album Lemonade, or Kanye West’s last project The Life Of Pablo. For Spotify users especially the situation is maddening.

As soon as word leaked that Jay-Z was going to drop a new album 4:44, every one all but figured it would be a Tidal-only release. Sure enough, June 30th hit and if you wanted to hear Hov’s latest, you either had to be a Tidal subscriber or a Sprint customer…or you could go a more illicit route. That’s exactly what Snoop Dogg, along with presumably thousands of others did.

In a new video where he shared his thoughts about 4:44, the Doggfather also copped to pirating the album. “I want to shoot a shout out to JAY-Z just dropped another muthaf**kin’ hot album, 4:44,” Snoop said. But you know what? I don’t got Tidal, so a n***a had to bootleg it to me.” He added.

You see, uncle Snoop went searching for the album on Apple, and was aghast when he couldn’t find it there. “I went to iTunes looking for his album and I couldn’t find it. But my homie sent it to me, you understand me.”

Nevertheless, when he finally tracked down a copy, he liked what he heard. “Shout out to JAY-Z, my n***a. He did it again. See, I ain’t no hater, I love the game for what it’s worth—the young niggas and the old niggas. Practice that. Practice showing love. Practice supporting other muthafuckas other than yourself. Yeah, do that.”

