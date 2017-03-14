Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Looks like Snoop Dogg may have bitten off more than he could chew. A day after unveiling his most recent music video, a take on the on the BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada’s ‘IV’ single “Lavender,” the Doggfather has found himself in some hot water with the Secret Service.

At the heart of their concern is the final scene in the clip that shows Snoop pointing a gun at the head of an actor dressed up to look like Donald Trump in clown makeup. Maybe everyone can take a step back and relax though, because when the Long Beach rapper ultimately pulls the trigger, the only thing that pops out of the barrel is a “Bang” flag. According to TMZ, the President’s protective team is aware of the video, “but it’s unclear if there will be any further investigation into whether the rapper poses a real threat.”

Snoop’s antics didn’t just land on the radar of the Secret Service. When asked about it earlier today, the Republican Senator from Florida Marco Rubio expressed his displeasure with the content. “Snoop shouldn’t have done that,” he told TMZ. “We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about.” He added that if the “wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.”

You can watch the video that caught the eye of the Secret Service above.