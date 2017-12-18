Getty Image

The Doggfather has Jay-Z’s back. When George Zimmerman, the man best known for getting away with shooting and killing a teenager, threatened Jay-Z over the production of a documentary about the shooting, Snoop Dogg stepped up in Jay’s defense via Instagram. Zimmerman previously stated that “I know how to handle people who f*ck with me, I have since February 2012,” following up by saying, “anyone who f*cks with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

Well, it appears Snoop Dogg knows how to handle anyone who threatens a cultural luminary such as Jay-Z. He posted a screenshot of a headline about the threats with the caption “If one hair on jays hair is touched that’s when the revolution will b televised We one 👊🏾and to thank the system let the Bitch ass muthaf*cca get away with murder try it again 🙏🏾Trayvon Martin Gone but not forgotten.”

While Snoop was definitely responding off the cuff and representing his own feelings rather than those of a larger group, it’s worth noting that the Neva Left rapper has yet to back down from a challenge, whether online or off. He’s stood up for a number of other stars when they’ve come under scrutiny, even ripping the President for his comments about football star Marshawn Lynch.