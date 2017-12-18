The Doggfather has Jay-Z’s back. When George Zimmerman, the man best known for getting away with shooting and killing a teenager, threatened Jay-Z over the production of a documentary about the shooting, Snoop Dogg stepped up in Jay’s defense via Instagram. Zimmerman previously stated that “I know how to handle people who f*ck with me, I have since February 2012,” following up by saying, “anyone who f*cks with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”
Well, it appears Snoop Dogg knows how to handle anyone who threatens a cultural luminary such as Jay-Z. He posted a screenshot of a headline about the threats with the caption “If one hair on jays hair is touched that’s when the revolution will b televised We one 👊🏾and to thank the system let the Bitch ass muthaf*cca get away with murder try it again 🙏🏾Trayvon Martin Gone but not forgotten.”
While Snoop was definitely responding off the cuff and representing his own feelings rather than those of a larger group, it’s worth noting that the Neva Left rapper has yet to back down from a challenge, whether online or off. He’s stood up for a number of other stars when they’ve come under scrutiny, even ripping the President for his comments about football star Marshawn Lynch.
Lets all let George Zimmerman be a historical footnote that people have to ask about eventually.
“Who?”
George may want to step away from this one. Snoop may seem all cuddly and approachable now. But it wasn’t that long ago that he, too, was beating a murder charge. The difference between he and Zimmerman is Snoop is smart enough to put a layer or two between him and the victim.
Zimmerman gets shot. Next day, Snoop drops a new track called Alligator, with a video featuring a lot of men with eyes that are far too close together.
this year is just so fucking stupid.
This year was fuckjng awesome!!!
How is he talking tough? If his story is to be believed, he was getting beat up by a teenager and shot him cause he was scared for his life. That doesn’t seem like a tough guy to me.
Oh look uproxx is a cheerleader for a guy who once went on trial for murder and another who used to sell crack to children but HEY Zimmerman defended himself from getting beaten to death by a teenager twice his size so let’s gabg up on the little Mexican with a German last name