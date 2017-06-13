Snoop Dogg Showed Up To The NBA Finals Dressed As A Wizard Crip

The NBA Finals have been epic on the court, but the show court side has matched the action from LeBron James, Kevin Durant and everybody else trying to win the Larry O’Brien trophy this year. Rihanna was a show unto herself, Kevin Hart and Jay Z had moments, a dude was kicked out of his court side seat for trash talking the Warriors and all sorts of shenanigans have happened in the most popular fan section in sports. All of that was fine but Snoop Dogg may have taken the lead in amazing court side moments when he showed up to Game 5 dressed as a wizard crip.

Yes, a wizard crip.

SNOOP IN THE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/MohsaaWayg — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) June 13, 2017

In the most Snoop Dogg-ian thing ever, Snoop arrived at the Oracle in Oakland dressed in a silk robe with the print normally reserved for bandannas, and he had a matching wizard hat to go with it.