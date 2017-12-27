Solange canceled her New Year’s Eve Afropunk Johannesburg performance after revealing that she has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder on Instagram.

In her statement, she revealed that she’s been quietly receiving treatment for the last five months. She further elaborated that her treating physician 86ed the trip to South Africa because the flight would be too long.

“Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share,” she wrote, “However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afropunk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It has been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnosis and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with Afropunk and deliver this performance.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, autonomic disorders refer to disorders of the autonomic nervous system, or the involuntary nervous functions of your body, such as digestion, heart rate, and blood flow throughout the body. Symptoms can include fatigue, lightheadedness, feeling faint or passing out, all of which can potentially be dangerous while performing onstage.

The lineup for Afropunk still features Anderson .Paak, King Tha vs Blk Jks, and Laura Mvula.