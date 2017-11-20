Calvin Klein’s latest campaign has assembled a murderer’s row of music stars, all thanks to its lead ambassador, Solange. The Raf Simons’ led brand’s newest campaign, entitled Our Family — an extension of the company’s #MyCalvins campaign — was curated by the R&B star, and highlights “her chosen musical family,” of Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift), and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness. (Previous stars of the #MyCalvins campaign include Frank Ocean, Young Thug, Henry Rollins, Kendrick Lamar and Justin Bieber.)

Solange has worked with Dev Hynes extensively, most notably on her breakout EP, 2012’s True. Caroline Polacheck has worked with both Beyonce and Solange (who was a guest at Polachek’s wedding). Kelela has toured with Solange and stars on “Scales” from A Seat at the Table. Bainbridge produced three tracks on A Seat at the Table.

According to the press release, the campaign’s big idea is to is to photograph “a display of unity between strong individuals” as a group, with plans to incorporate other talents who “will represent the bridging of several generations stylistically, musically and culturally.”

This Solange-led release is “the first in a series of families photographed by Willy Vanderperre,” according to a post on Calvin Klein’s official Facebook account.