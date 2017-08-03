Getty Image

Apparently, Solange Knowles was a little obsessed with alt-rock band Incubus when she was younger — so much so that she described her younger self in a recent Teen Vogue piece as being “Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd.” While she didn’t get to marry Brandon Boyd, and is in fact married to music video director Alan Ferguson, that didn’t stop her from getting to fulfill just a little bit of teenage Solange’s fantasy.

The soulful, A Seat At The Table singer who would rather watch her son play than go on tour, and who possibly inspired the late-stage resurgence of brother-in-law Jay-Z, finally got to live out her teen dream at Incubus’ New Orleans tour stop, joining them onstage to perform a duet of “Aqueous Transmission,” the final song from their 2001 album, Morning View. The performance was captured by a number of fans for Instagram, which makes for a strong argument for allowing cell phones at live concerts. You can check out some of the fan-captured videos below.

Incubus is currently on tour with Jimmy Eat World in support of their latest album, 8, which was released on April 21, 2017, through Island Records. As you might imagine, it is the band’s eighth album. Solange, meanwhile has been added to acclaimed Brooklyn festival Afropunk as headliner.