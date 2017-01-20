Here Are The Companies Supporting BLM

Solange Supports Activists And Protestors In DC With An Open Call

01.20.17

Solange Knowles is maximizing her time in Washington, DC by immersing herself into the local community on Friday. After Thursday night’s performance at the Peace Ball, the singer will be making a surprise appearance at Sankofa Bookstore and Cafe, owned by filmmaker Haile Gerima, to buy books for the community in an event open to the public.

Solange’s appearance will run for little over an hour from 4:30—5:45 PM “for fellowship,” as noted in an Instagram post by Saint Heron. Books for the event are available on a first come first serve basis.

The singer-songwriter’s continued presence lends credence to the idea that she will be one of many who will take to the streets of the nation’s capital to particpate in the The Women’s March On Washington, the political rally women’s rights and gender equity. Solange’s presence also adds a bit more fuel to the idea that her sister Beyonce may also make an appearance. The elder Knowles sister took to Facebook to express her full support for the march. “We raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists,” she wrote. “As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

View Saint Heron’s original Instagram post below.

Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

