Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It seems like the time has come for a critical re-evaluation of Michael McDonald. With recent co-signs from beloved bass freak Thundercat and Beyonce’s hip little sis, the ’80s blue-eyed soul king is bigger than he’s been since Warren G rode a sample of “I Keep Forgettin'” into hip-hop history.

While clips of Solange’s performance alongside McDonald at this weekend’s Okeechobee Music And Arts Festival have been floating around, some from the A Seat At The Table singer herself, we finally have a fairly high-quality clip of their duet via the fest itself. Rather than taking on “Cranes In The Sky” or “Yah Mo Be There” during the festival’s PowWoW! performance (a recurring all-star get-together similar to Bonnaroo’s SuperJam), the pair stepped outside of their own discographies to perform the Doobie Brothers’ classic “What A Fool Believes.” Give it a listen up top.

For more Solange, check out this syrupy remix album celebrating the Knowles sisters’ Houston roots and then look for her on our list of 2016’s best albums. For more Michael McDonald listen to Thundercat’s “Show You The Way.” Then, dig around in your parent’s garage until you find the stashed cassettes. Trust us, it’s worth your time.